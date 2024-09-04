Cardinals' Oli Marmol's Ejection From Crucial Win Vs. Brewers Could Alter Season
The St. Louis Cardinals played arguably their best game of the season Tuesday night versus the National League Centra-rival Milwaukee Brewers in an entertaining 7-4 extra-innings win.
In what seemed like a back-and-forth boxing match, the Cardinals lineup went head-to-head with the dominant Brewers offense -- which ranks No. 5 in the league with 681 runs scored -- to pull off a much-needed divisional victory.
This series against the Brewers is vital for the Cardinals to win and after Tuesday night's drama with St. Louis' management and the umpires, the club might go on to do more than take down the Brewers.
Cardinals manager Oli Marmol and bench coach Daniel Descalso were ejected during the top of the fourth inning from Tuesday's game against Milwaukee after arguing balls and strikes with home plate umpire Lance Barrett. The last time both St. Louis coaches were ejected at American Family Field was May 12, when the club was at one of its lowest points of the season.
What's worth noting here is that the Cardinals won that game on May 12 in a similar fashion -- nailbiter that came down to the wire with a 4-3 score. More importantly, St. Louis followed that win by going on a 32-18 run, which brought them into playoff contention.
The ejections from May 12 rejuvenated the Cardinals' lineup and made the clubhouse feel like they could win the NL Central. Winning the division is likely too far of a reach, but erasing a 5 1/2 game deficit isn't. Hopefully, Tuesday night's shouting match was the spark the club needed to finish the season strong.
