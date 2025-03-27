Cardinals Predicted To Undergo 'Busy Trade Deadline' With Hazy Future Looming
The St. Louis Cardinals' 2025 season is underway, so experts and insiders are already predicting how the franchise will approach this summer's trade deadline.
St. Louis is stuck in a transitional period after enduring the quietest offseason of any big-league franchise this winter. During this period, the Cardinals are supposed to be rebuilding but are left with several remaining veterans whose expensive contracts have delayed the club's reset plans.
Fortunately, St. Louis has this summer's trade deadline to fall back on if the Cardinals' front office plans on staying committed to an organizational rebuild.
"One-Sentence Outlook: The Cardinals failed to get younger during the offseason, so expect a busy trade deadline as they again try to offload veterans and start to reshape the roster for future contention," Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter wrote Wednesday when discussing the Cardinals' potential plans for the 2025 season.
It's no secret that the Cardinals failed miserably to accomplish their top offseason priority -- trading 10-time Gold Glove defender Nolan Arenado in hopes of eliminating from payroll a significant portion of the three years and $64 million remaining on his contract with St. Louis.
Not only were the Cardinals unsuccessful in parting ways with Arenado this winter but they also neglected to aggressively pursue trades for several valuable assets, such as right-handed pitchers Erick Fedde and Ryan Helsley.
Fedde and Helsley should've been dealt, as both will become free agents after this season ends. The Cardinals' best chance at maximizing the veteran hurlers' trade values would've been over the winter but now St. Louis is left with this summer as their final hope at getting a return from either RHP.
Other Cardinals players who could be dealt this summer include two-time All-Star Miles Mikolas, left-handed pitcher Steven Matz, and ace Sonny Gray -- if he waives his full no-trade clause.
The Cardinals should be motivated to part ways with several assets this summer, especially if they aren't competitive at the trade deadline. If not, St. Louis should abandon the notion that it's resetting and return to making decisions to bolster the big-league roster.
