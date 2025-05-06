Inside The Cardinals

Cardinals Projected To Chalk Up $100 Million Mega-Deal For Fan Favorite

St. Louis will likely do whatever it takes to retain the young star

Nate Hagerty

Apr 24, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; A view of St. Louis Cardinals players hats and gloves in the dugout during a game with the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-Imagn Images
The St. Louis Cardinals officially began a partial rebuilding journey shortly after last season ended, which prompted the front office to focus on reducing the payroll.

Although the Cardinals failed to part ways with several expensive veterans over the winter -- superstar Nolan Arenado being the most significant -- this summer's trade deadline should be St. Louis' next best chance to lower payroll and invest in the franchise's future.

The Cardinals have a youth-laden roster filled with talented former top prospects who St. Louis hopes to retain for years. However, a gifted flamethrower who has quickly made a name for himself among the best fans in baseball won't be cheap to keep.

"Nobody should question (Masyn) Winn's defensive bona fides," ESPN's Jeff Passan wrote Tuesday morning after suggesting Winn could land a $100 million contract around 2028-2029 or later. "His bat will determine his financial ceiling, and Winn has plenty of time to develop. What's important to remember: He plays a position that gets paid in free agency, and he'll turn 28 just before Opening Day in 2030. If Winn is even slightly above average, that's a $100 million player. If he's anything more, the number could be massive."

Winn has batted .253 with 63 extra-base hits including 20 home runs, 77 RBIs and a .694 OPS in 212 games played across three seasons with the Cardinals.

The 23-year-old is projected to be the next face of the Cardinals franchise. Winn's Gold Glove-caliber defensive skills at shortstop and gritty plate approach arguably make him St. Louis' most entertaining player.

Although Winn has endured a slow start to his offensive campaign this season, batting .268 with 22 hits including four doubles and three home runs, eight RBIs and a ,778 OPS in 25 games played for St. Louis, the Cardinals 2020 second-round draft pick remains confident and composed as he fights to help his team improve its lackluster 17-19 record.

Unless Winn suffers a career-altering injury or something radical happens to his relationship with the Cardinals organization over the next few years, he's the franchise's shortstop for the foreseeable future, so St. Louis offering him a long-term deal worth nine figures is likely to occur.

