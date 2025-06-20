Cardinals Promote Phenom Thomas Saggese, Place Rising Star On IL
The St. Louis Cardinals are going to miss one of their top sluggers for a bit.
St. Louis announced on Friday afternoon that catcher/designated hitter Iván Herrera is being placed on the 10-day Injured List and infield phenom Thomas Saggese is being promoted as a result.
"INF Thomas Saggese has been recalled from Memphis (AAA)," the team announced. "C/DH Iván Herrera has been placed on the 10-day IL (left hamstring strain)."
Fans have been calling for Saggese to get promoted recently. He has been red-hot throughout the month of June. In 13 games, he has slashed .420/.508/.540 with one homer and 11 RBIs. He has played in 42 games this season overall with the Triple-A Memphis Redbirds and is slashing .317/.402/.445 with five homers and 24 RBIs.
He had a cup of coffee in the majors earlier this season. In 14 games he hit .341 with one homer and seven RBIs. Saggese is the Cardinals' No. 5 prospect and has a bright future with the organization, but there has been a logjam.
It's unfortunate that the reason he is being promoted is because Herrera is hurt. He has been the biggest surprise of the season to this point for St. Louis. In 42 games he has slashed .320/.392/.533 with eight homers and 36 RBIs.
The righty slugger has been a revelation for St. Louis. As of writing, it hasn't been shared how long the club expects him to be out.
More MLB: Cardinals No. 1 Prospect JJ Wetherholt 'Pushing For Promotion'