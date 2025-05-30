Inside The Cardinals

Cardinals Quietly Found Best Second Baseman In Baseball

The Cardinals certainly have made the right decision...

Patrick McAvoy

Feb 26, 2021; Jupiter, Florida, USA; A general view of the St. Louis Cardinals logo on the stadium at Roger Dean Stadium during spring training workouts. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images
The St. Louis Cardinals entered the 2025 Major League Baseball season with plenty of question marks.

The offseason was full trade rumors and speculation, but the Cardinals didn't make many moves. Because of this, even more questions popped up playing time. With a lack of trades, there seemed to be a surplus of talent for the spots on the field. St. Louis talked about how it wanted to "reset" and maximize playing time for young guys, but it's hard to do that with all of the veterans as well.

At least, that was the big topic heading into 2025. The Cardinals seemginly have done all of the right things, though. St. Louis is 32-24 on the season so far and is in second place in the National League Central.

One of the biggest reasons for the Cardinals' success this season certainly has been the play of Brendan Donovan. He already was considered a big piece for the team, but he has been one of the best overall players in the National League this year. He has been a super utility guy for the Cardinals over the last few years but only has seen time at second base, shortstop, left field, and designated hitter this year. He's settled in nicely -- specifically at second base -- and now looks like the best second baseman in the league.

So far this season, he is leading all second basemen in batting average (.335), on-base percentage (.395), slugging percentage (.481), OPS (.876), base hits (69), and doubles (18). He's also third in runs scored (31), and fourth in RBIs (24).

On top of this, he also has played his consistently stellar defense he has already been known for.

Entering the season, it seemed like Nolan Gorman could be the team's everyday second baseman with Nolan Arenado still in town at third base. Donovan seemed to be in line for a super utility role once again, but he's settling in nicely at second base and the Cardinals are lucky to have him.

