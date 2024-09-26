Cardinals Reportedly 'Could Make Sense' For Highly Coveted Slugger This Winter
The St. Louis Cardinals neglected to bolster the lineup last winter after aggressively retooling the pitching staff to avoid repeating last year's embarrassing 91-loss season.
Sadly, the pitching additions weren't enough with the Cardinals offense having only produced 647 runs scored this season -- ranking No. 23 in the league.
It's difficult to win many games when pitching gets so little support from the lineup. Fortunately, the Cardinals are being linked to an impending free agent slugger who could help St. Lous' offense turn things around in 2025.
"Who plays first baseman for the Cardinals next year?" New York Post's Jon Heyman reiterated Wednesday when quoting a question asked by a fan while he was going over his list of players who could be on the move this winter. "That's a good question -- how about (Christian) Walker from the (Arizona) Diamondbacks? I could see him going over there. That could make sense for the Cardinals.""
Walker is batting .252 with 51 extra-base hits including 26 home runs, 84 RBIs and a .805 OPS in 127 games played for the Diamondbacks this season.
The 33-year-old will become a free agent for the first time in his career this winter and is projected to receive a three-year, $66 million deal.
If the Cardinals decide to move on from five-time Silver Slugger Paul Goldschmidt this offseason, pursuing Walker as his replacement would make sense -- unless St. Louis wants to invest in the future and have Alec Burleson or Luken Baker take over at first base.
Moving on from Goldschmidt seems like the logical move but it's possible the Cardinals front office will choose emotion over evidence in their decision to retain the potential future Hall of Fame candidate.
