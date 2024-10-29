Cardinals Reportedly Headed For 'Long, Cold Winter', Will Be MIA During Free Agency
The St. Louis Cardinals have disappointed their fan base for the last two seasons and sadly, it might be a while before the franchise becomes competitive again.
It's challenging to imagine next year's roster with all the recent rumors and speculations surrounding the Cardinals' offseason agenda.
Unfortunately, next season might not be too different from the previous two, as an insider's winter prediction for St. Louis paints a dark picture of what's to come.
"As it relates to free agency and the proverbial Hot Stove, it’s going to be a long, cold winter in St. Louis," MLB.com's John Denton wrote Monday when asked about whether the Cardinals will be active in the free-agent market this offseason. "Check back this time next year when the Cards might be ready to wade back into the free-agent pool."
One of St. Louis' top priorities this winter is reducing payroll. Spending money to upgrade the big-league roster likely won't be in the Cardinals' budget for the foreseeable future.
After allowing their player development system to crumble following years of poor decisions made by the Cardinals front office, St. Louis must focus its energy on fixing its foundation.
Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak has already stated that the franchise is hitting the reset button and the big-league roster won't be prioritized.
That said, it's unlikely St. Louis will acquire any exciting free agents this offseason. Subtractions, as opposed to additions, seem more likely for the Cardinals
