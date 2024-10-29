Inside The Cardinals

Cardinals Reportedly Headed For 'Long, Cold Winter', Will Be MIA During Free Agency

St. Louis is about to endure a significant rebuild

Nate Hagerty

Aug 1, 2023; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak talks with the media after the Cardinals traded shortstop Paul DeJong (11) and starting pitcher Jack Flaherty (22) before a game against the Minnesota Twins at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images
Aug 1, 2023; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak talks with the media after the Cardinals traded shortstop Paul DeJong (11) and starting pitcher Jack Flaherty (22) before a game against the Minnesota Twins at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images / Jeff Curry-Imagn Images
In this story:

The St. Louis Cardinals have disappointed their fan base for the last two seasons and sadly, it might be a while before the franchise becomes competitive again.

It's challenging to imagine next year's roster with all the recent rumors and speculations surrounding the Cardinals' offseason agenda.

Unfortunately, next season might not be too different from the previous two, as an insider's winter prediction for St. Louis paints a dark picture of what's to come.

"As it relates to free agency and the proverbial Hot Stove, it’s going to be a long, cold winter in St. Louis," MLB.com's John Denton wrote Monday when asked about whether the Cardinals will be active in the free-agent market this offseason. "Check back this time next year when the Cards might be ready to wade back into the free-agent pool."

One of St. Louis' top priorities this winter is reducing payroll. Spending money to upgrade the big-league roster likely won't be in the Cardinals' budget for the foreseeable future.

After allowing their player development system to crumble following years of poor decisions made by the Cardinals front office, St. Louis must focus its energy on fixing its foundation.

Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak has already stated that the franchise is hitting the reset button and the big-league roster won't be prioritized.

That said, it's unlikely St. Louis will acquire any exciting free agents this offseason. Subtractions, as opposed to additions, seem more likely for the Cardinals

More MLB: Cardinals Reportedly Almost Traded Fan Favorite To Yankees In Summer Blockbuster

Published
Nate Hagerty
NATE HAGERTY

Nate Hagerty joined “Inside The Cardinals” as a content creator to spread knowledge about his favorite childhood team. A hometown native of Boston, Hagerty chose at an early age of six years old to follow the St. Louis Cardinals. The miraculous season of 04’ for the Red Sox did not deter Hagerty from rooting against his hometown team, nor did it in 2013 against the Red Birds. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Inside The Cardinals, please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu 

Home/St. Louis Cardinals News