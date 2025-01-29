Cardinals Rising Star Predicted To Have Breakout Season After Promising 2024 Campaign
The St. Louis Cardinals' strategy for this upcoming season is unlike any the franchise has seen in recent years as they prepare to let their youth core run the show.
As it stands, the Cardinals have two position players under the age of 30 years old -- first baseman Willson Contreras and third baseman Nolan Arenado.
Hopefully, a former Cardinals top prospect predicted to have a breakout season in 2025 can help lead St. Louis back to the playoffs, which would be a stunning turn of events.
"The Cardinals got their first extended look at (Iván) Herrera in 2024 when starting catcher Willson Contreras spent significant time at designated hitter and also made multiple trips to the injured list due to a fractured left arm and fractured right middle finger, which ended his season in August," MLB.com's Thomas Harrigan wrote Monday after predicting Herrera to have a breakout season in 2025.
The 24-year-old batted .301 with 18 extra-base hits including five home runs, 27 RBIs and a .800 OPS in 72 games played for the Cardinals this past season.
"Herrera not only recorded an impressive .301/.372/.428 slash but also had the best xwOBA (.366) among primary catchers with at least 250 plate appearances, flashing the offensive skill set that helped him earn St. Louis’ Minor League Player of the Year Award the previous season," Harrigan continued. "Contreras is moving to first base full-time in 2025, clearing the way for the 24-year-old Herrera to take over as the Cardinals’ primary backstop."
Herrera and Pedro Pagés filled in for Contreras behind the plate in 2024 and held their own. Both showed great potential but some believe the former is more suitable for the job than the latter.
Watching Herrera and Pagés continue to develop into the franchise catchers they have the potential to be should be fun. Hopefully, one of them will emerge as the Cardinals' new and solidified backstop.
More MLB: Ex-Cardinals All-Star Southpaw Predicted To Re-Sign With NL East Contender