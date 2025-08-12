Cardinals Should Reunite With Former First Rounder To Bolster Bullpen For 2026
The St. Louis Cardinals have some questions to answer in the offseason. Chaim Bloom will be taking over for John Mozeliak as president of baseball operations. The team is rebuilding despite being close in the National League Wild Card race. Spending in free agency might be limited for the second straight offseason due to lighter crowds in 2025.
However, if they do spend on any players in free agency, expect it to be for relief pitchers, similarly to how they signed Phil Maton last offseason. There are plenty of options that will be available, some of which are former Cardinals themselves.
New York Yankees reliever Luke Weaver is a free agent at the end of the 2025 season. Perhaps St. Louis should pursue a reunion.
Cardinals Should Pursue Reunion With Former First Rounder
The Cardinals selected Weaver in the first round of the 2014 MLB Draft. He made his Major League debut in 2016 as a starter and was with the team until 2019, when he was traded to the Arizona Diamondbacks for his current New York Yankees teammate Paul Goldschmidt.
This year with the Bronx Bombers, Weaver is 2-3 with a 2.68 ERA in 45 appearances and has recorded eight saves. He has the ability to serve as a closer or a setup man, depending on who is available in the bullpen. With Ryan Helsley gone, St. Louis could use a true closer.
The 31-year-old has put together a strong season wit the Yankees. He has spent time with the Kansas City Royals, Cincinnati Reds and Seattle Mariners in addition to his time with the Cardinals, Diamondbacks and Yankees.
He played a key role in getting the Bronx Bombers to the World Series for the first time since 2009 last October and served as the Yankee closer when Clay Holmes lost the role. But he can serve in multiple high-leverage relief roles and be trusted to get the job done.
It will be interesting to see if the Cardinals target him, though it also depends on how much ownership is going to let Bloom spend in free agency. The Cardinals may be forced to aim a little bit lower in terms of free agent targets.
But Weaver is familiar with St. Louis and could fit right in with his old club. He has turned himself into one of the top relievers in the league.
