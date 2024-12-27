Inside The Cardinals

Cardinals Shouldn't 'Rule Out' Reunion With Beloved All-Star Hurler, Per Insider

A former St. Louis veteran could be a return candidate

Nate Hagerty

May 8, 2024; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; A general view of the tarp on the field as storms move through the St. Louis region delaying a game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the New York Mets at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images / Jeff Curry-Imagn Images
The St. Louis Cardinals significantly improved their pitching staff last offseason but with the organization rebuilding, next year's arsenal could look much different.

Former Cardinals All-Star Andrew Kittredge hasn't been re-signed and Steven Matz, Miles Mikolas and flamethrower Ryan Helsley could be traded, opening room for younger talent to gain experience.

Next year's pitching staff could have several moving parts but perhaps the Cardinals should consider reuniting with a beloved All-Star hurler to help stabilize the rotation.

"As for Mikolas, Matz and (Erick) Fedde, not one particularly fits into the future of a starting rotation of (Sonny) Gray, Andre Pallante, Michael McGreevy and potentially Gordon Graceffo or Matthew Liberatore," MLB.com's John Denton wrote Thursday. "The (Cleveland) Guardians have shown a keen interest in trading for Fedde or Matz, per sources, and the Cards would be open to those deals. Also, don’t rule out Kyle Gibson, who had his $11 million option declined in October but could be a return candidate because of his ties to the area and his excellent work mentoring younger pitchers last season."

Gibson posted an 8-8 record with a 4.24 ERA, 151-to-68 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .251 batting average against and a 1.35 WHIP in 169 2/3 innings pitched for the Cardinals in 2024.

The University of Missouri alumnus wanted to re-sign with the Cardinals after spending one year in St. Louis, where he and his family reside during the offseason.

With the Cardinals rebuilding, it's possible Gibson's 2025 club option was declined to provide St. Louis with more time to consider who'll be in the rotation next season.

Although re-signing Gibson won't be the difference between the Cardinals making or missing the playoffs next season, his veteran leadership could be vital to the development of younger pitchers such as McGreevy, Matthews, Hence, and Pallante. It would be worth it for St. Louis to consider reuniting with the 37-year-old starter.

