Cardinals Slugger Could Be Out For Rest Of Season After Return Timetable Announced
The St. Louis Cardinals' chances of making the playoffs are slim with only 31 games left to play and the club sitting six games behind in the race for a National League Wild Card spot.
Not only will it be tough to overcome a six-game deficit this late in the season but the Cardinals also have one of the most difficult remaining schedules.
That said, it's unlikely we'll see the Cardinals' best hitter return before the season ends, as his return timetable from the injured list doesn't give much room on the schedule for a return.
"(Cardinals) catcher Willson Contreras will miss three weeks with a fractured middle finger on his right hand, manager Oli Marmol said," MLB.com's John Denton reported late Monday night. "Contreras will not need surgery. The club is hopeful he can return before the end of the season."
Contreras suffered his injury during last Saturday's shutout loss to the Minnesota Twins after being hit by a pitch that nearly hit the Cardinals' catcher in the face. Instead, he was plunked on his right hand as he tried to avoid being hit, resulting in the fracture.
The 32-year-old was batting .262 with 32 extra-base hits including 15 home runs, 36 RBIs and a .848 OPS in 84 games played for St. Louis before his latest injury occurred.
With nearly five weeks left before the season ends, Contreras doesn't have much of a window to return to the lineup. If he's cleared to play again in 2024, it'll likely be during the last week or two of the season and by that point, will it be worth it?
More MLB: Cardinals Could Bolster Bullpen With Intriguing Southpaw Recently Made Available