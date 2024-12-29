Cardinals Slugger Facing 'Make-Or-Break Year' In 2025; Could Trade Be Imminent?
The St. Louis Cardinals have fallen behind after years of neglecting their player development system and 2025 will be spent getting the franchise back on its feet.
Former Cardinals top prospects, such as Jordan Walker and even Lars Nootbaar, have fallen short of meeting expectations with their lackluster performances over the previous few seasons.
Unfortunately, Walker and Nootbaar aren't alone. Another highly anticipated Cardinals prospect who struggled in 2024 could be on deck for the most crucial season of his career.
"Nolan Gorman was widely regarded as the best pure power bat in the 2018 prep class, and while he has shown flashes of that in the big leagues with 60 home runs in 315 games, he has hit just .222/.301/.435 with a 34.1 percent strikeout rate along the way," Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter wrote Saturday. "With the Cardinals entering a retooling phase, the 2025 season could be a make-or-break year for his future outlook with the club."
Gorman batted .203 with 34 extra-base hits including 19 home runs, 50 RBIs and a .671 OPS in 107 games played for St. Louis this season.
The 24-year-old was demoted to Triple-A Memphis toward the end of Aug. while the Cardinals desperately searched for ways to save their losing season.
Although Gorman played well after being demoted -- batting .205 with 43 extra-base hits including 7 home runs, 16 RBIs and a .765 OPS in 23 games played for Triple-A Memphis -- he must prove himself again next season if he hopes to not lose his position at second base to budding prospect Thomas Saggese.
If the Cardinals aren't competitive by the trade deadline and Gorman remains a liability in the lineup, perhaps St. Louis will look to exchange him for a haul of prospects this upcoming summer.
