Cardinals Slugger To Take First Step In Return To St. Louis

Feb 26, 2021; Jupiter, Florida, USA; A general view of the St. Louis Cardinals logo on the stadium at Roger Dean Stadium during spring training workouts. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images
The St. Louis Cardinals' offense hasn't been at full strength for the last few weeks but it could take a positive step as soon as next week.

Catcher Ivàn Herrera was red-hot to kick off the 2025 Major League Baseball season but hasn't appeared in a game since April 6th after injuring his knee against the Boston Red Sox. It's unclear exactly when he will be back, but MLB.com's John Denton reported on Friday that he could take a big step toward a return and are "shooting" for him to go out for a minor league rehab assignment on Thursday, May 1st.

"Cardinals injured catcher Ivàn Herrera (left knee bone bruise) said he is squating, running and catching," Denton said. "He said he and the team are shooting for him to be ready to go out on a Minor League rehab assignment on Thursday. The site for the rehab has yet to be decided, he said."

He really can't get back soon enough for this Cardinals offense. St. Louis has been struggling overall recently. Getting Herrera back will help. Before injuring his knee, he was slashing .381/.458/1.048 with four home runs and 11 RBIs in just seven games. That's some pretty insane for any stretch. He's just 24 years old and looks like he could be the team's catcher of the future. Now, they just need him back on the field.

Hopefully, there aren't any setbacks over the next few days and he's able to start a rehab assignment next week.

