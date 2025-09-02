Cardinals Standout Starter Listed As Team's Top Rookie
The St. Louis Cardinals are out of postseason contention as they sit at 68-71 early in the month of September. If they do indeed fall short, which is increasingly likely, this will mark the third straight year that they have missed the postseason. A rebuild will be underway soon as Chaim Bloom takes over for John Mozeliak as president of baseball operations. Young players will continue to be prioritized as the Cardinals look towards the future.
The Cardinals have witnessed several young players step into larger roles this season and establish themselves as key pieces for the future. One such player to do so is young right-hander Michael McGreevy, who made his Major League debut in 2024.
Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report listed all 30 Major League teams' top rookies, and for the Cardinals, McGreevy was listed.
Cardinals Hurler Listed As Team's Top Rookie
"The Cardinals are in a transition period, especially on the pitching side of things, and McGreevy looks like a potential long-term piece in the rotation. The No. 18 overall pick in the 2021 draft has settled in nicely since replacing Erick Fedde in the rotation, and in six August starts he went 4-0 with a 3.50 ERA and 1.17 WHIP in 36 innings."
McGreevy has been a standout since his debut. He went 3-0 and posted a 1.96 ERA in 2024. Despite not making the rotation out of spring training, the young right-hander has impressed at every turn when given the opportunity.
The 25-year-old right-hander is 6-2 with a 4.17 ERA in 11 starts and one relief appearance with St. Louis this year. With Sonny Gray and Matthew Liberatore both struggling. McGreevy has emerged as St. Louis' most consistent starting pitcher with less than a month remaining in the regular season.
2026 will be a big year for him, but he'll finally have the opportunity to be in the rotation for a full season as the Cardinals look to rebuild and take a step back from contention. The Cardinals are low on pitching, but have done well developing McGreevy, and he has performed quite well since taking over for Fedde in the rotation.
His last start was certainly impressive, as he allowed just one run over six innings against the Cincinnati Reds while the Cardinals played a little spoiler. It will be interesting to see how things play out for McGreevy in the future.
