Cardinals Star 'Legit Candidate' To Be Traded; Orioles Linked To Hard-Throwing Hurler

St. Louis might have to make some hard decisions in the near future

Oct 1, 2023; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Ryan Helsley (56) pitches
Oct 1, 2023; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Ryan Helsley (56) pitches / Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
The St. Louis Cardinals have gotten off to a slow start for the second consecutive season and appear to be just months away from their second fire sale in as many years.

Barring a wild turnaround, first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, right-hander Andrew Kittredge, shortstop Brandon Crawford and designated hitter Matt Carpenter would all be on the trade block as impending free agents with no options attached.

Then there are a group of players with options, most of whom will be available as well. The biggest question about the Cardinals' trade deadline sale is whether or not to move star closer Ryan Helsley.

The 29-year-old would bring a bigger prospect haul than the aforementioned names but still will be under team control through the 2025 season, meaning St. Louis does not have to rush him out the door if they think it's possible to contend a year from now.

Will Helsley be on the move? There appears to be momentum moving in that direction.

"(Helsley's) been awesome for the Cardinals this year and even the past couple years as well," FanSided's Robert Murray said Wednesday on "The Baseball Insiders" show. "I think he, with the way the Cardinals are trending, could end up being a legit candidate to be moved. A team that could really make sense there is the Baltimore Orioles."

Helsley has a 1.35 ERA with a 23-to-2 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .205 batting average against and a 0.85 WHIP in 20 innings this season. Most importantly, the veteran has converted 13-of-14 save opportunities.

The Orioles have a loaded farm system that the Cardinals would be wise to poach. If St. Louis does not believe they can contend next season, they might as well get the biggest package they can for Helsley.

The right-hander will have a lot more value with 1 1/2 years of control as opposed to only a few months at next season's trade deadline.

The other option is to extend the All-Star closer -- but relievers tend to be risky extension candidates due to the volatility of the position.

