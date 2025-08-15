Cardinals Strike Gold; Find St. Louis' Next Potential Ace
The St. Louis Cardinals are currently undergoing a bit of a roster reconstruction. They're transitioning from a roster loaded with older veterans like Erick Fedde, Phil Maton, and Steven Matz to a team that's set to hand the keys to prospects in the coming years.
They've already begun this transformation, headlined by the three big trades made at the deadline to send Maton, Matz, and Ryan Helsley to contending teams. The Cardinals also cleared a spot in the starting rotation by trading Fedde to the Atlanta Braves.
Miranda Remaklus of Redbird Rants recently highlighted 25-year-old pitcher Michael McGreevy as somebody who was making the most of the opportunities given to him in this rebuilding year in St. Louis.
Michael McGreevy emerging into a star before our eyes
"Since his final start of the 2024 season, McGreevy has been the most patient member of the St. Louis Cardinals. He earned his spot on the Cardinals' roster but couldn't quite secure it due to a backlog of pitchers," Remaklus wrote. "Once Erick Fedde was designated for assignment and picked up by the Atlanta Braves, McGreevy finally earned his official spot in the Cardinals' rotation.
"In his last seven games, he is 3-1 with an ERA of 4.81, throwing 39.1 innings, giving up six walks while striking out 18. In his last start on Wednesday, he received a no-decision in the start against the Rockies. He pitched six innings, giving up seven hits and three earned runs while striking out two batters. McGreevy is 25 and has a lot of potential. He will be fun to watch grow with the organization."
McGreevy has looked solid for the Cardinals, especially considering he's still just 25 years old. He might not look like an ace every time out, but he's already begun flashing that potential.
The righty is one of the top young arms in the Cardinals system, with prospects like Tink Hence, Tekoah Roby, Quinn Mathews, and now Liam Doyle expected to follow in his footsteps over the next few years.
Either way, McGreevy's emergence this season is huge for his own personal development as well as the Cardinals' future of the franchise. While somebody like Mathews or Doyle might look like the future ace, it's McGreevy who's going to consistently eat innings and keep the Cardinals in ball games. He's already emerging as a potential star.
