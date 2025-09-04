Cardinals Struggling Veteran Named Team's Worst Contract For 2025
The St. Louis Cardinals are fresh off a series win over the Athletics and have come to within a game of the .500 mark. However, that series win did not put them back in postseason contention. At 70-71, they are still 16 1/2 games back in the National League Central and 5 1/2 back in the Wild Card picture.
This season has been more about creating opportunities for younger players than it has being in contention for a playoff spot, so even with their struggles, it hasn't been a total loss. But that doesn't mean it's been devoid of low points.
Right-hander Miles Mikolas has struggled again this season. Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report named Mikolas the team's worst contract for 2025.
"It was tempting to go with Nolan Arenado ($21 million) who is a shell of the player he was when he joined the Cardinals, or Erick Fedde ($7.2 million) who went from prized trade pickup to outright released in under a year. Mikolas continues to chew up innings, but they have generally not been good innings, with a 4.89 ERA and 1.34 WHIP in 136.1 frames over 27 starts," Reuter wrote on Thursday.
For the third consecutive year, Mikolas has struggled and has been a shell of his former self. He is 7-10 in his 27 starts in 2025. He has been an All-Star twice with St. Louis, but has not been what he was in 2022 when he was the Cardinals top starting pitcher. He is a free agent at the end of the season and will likely not be back in St. Louis for 2026.
The Cardinals will have to go out and add some starting pitching this offseason, but obviously Mikolas won't be part of that. He was originally signed prior to the 2018 season and was extended in 2019. He was given another contract extension prior to the 2023 season.
At Busch Stadium, Mikolas has performed well. He pitched six innings and allowed one run in his last start against the Athletics, but the road has been a different story for the 37-year-old right-hander.
It will be interesting to see what Mikolas' market looks like this offseason. He more than likely will not return to St. Louis, and the Cardinals will likely look elsewhere to fill out their rotation.
