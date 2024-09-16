Cardinals Insider Claims 'It's Time To Move On' From Superstar This Offseason
The St. Louis Cardinals must approach this offseason with the dedicated fanbase in mind as they recover from missing the postseason for a second straight year.
St. Louis fans have expressed their frustration with the organization's lack of urgency to get back to playing the Cardinal Way. It won't be easy, but the front office can start by eliminating roster spots occupied by underachieved players.
Sadly, one of the biggest underachievers on the Cardinals roster this season has been a fan favorite who has a solid chance of not being re-signed this winter.
"We can talk about (Paul) Goldschmidt possibly signing a one-year deal with the Cards in hopes of bouncing back," St. Louis Post-Dispatch's Benjamin Hochman wrote Monday. "But it’s time to move on at first, whether it’s Alec Burleson, a trade acquisition, a free agent or a combination. And so, here’s thinking in the final three games against Cleveland, the St. Louis fans will start giving Goldy extended ovations. Again, the dude devoted himself to this franchise."
Goldschmidt is batting .246 with 51 extra-base hits including 21 home runs, 59 RBIs and a .717 OPS in 142 games played for St. Louis this season.
The 37-year-old has endured the worst season of his career at the plate and with his contract expiring after this season ends, it wouldn't make much sense for the Cardinals to re-sign him.
St. Louis already has Burleson and even rising star Luken Baker to supplant Goldschmidt at first base, so why would the Cardinals re-sign a declining veteran, who's likely to receive a lucrative contract despite coming off the worst season of his career?
Even though Goldschmidt has played well in recent weeks, his overall lackluster performance in 2024 can't be forgotten. All good things must come to an end at some point.
More MLB: Ex-Cardinals Silver Slugger Ranked Among Top Hitters In League Amid Career-Year