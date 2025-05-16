Cardinals-Tigers Trade Would Send Star Pitcher To Detroit
The St. Louis Cardinals have a huge decision to make with closer Ryan Helsley.
Helsley's contract is up at the end of the year, but the Cardinals are competitive and Helsley helps them win games. Should they trade him before the trade deadline, or should they let it ride and risk losing him for nothing in free agency?
Curt Bishop of Sporting News recently suggested the Cardinals could trade Helsley to the Detroit Tigers in order to boost the Tigers' bullpen and help send them back to the postseason.
"The Cardinals are playing well as of now, having won 10 of their last 11 games. However, teams are going to be calling them about Helsley, regardless of where they are in the standings," Bishop wrote. "
The Tigers have a strong farm system and could pull off a deal with their prospect capital. Last year, Helsley saved 49 games, setting a Cardinals franchise record while also earning his second All-Star nod and the National League Reliever of the Year award.
"This year, he has saved eight games and owns a 3.00 ERA. He could significantly boost the Tigers bullpen and make them a serious threat to win their first World Series title since 1984."
Trading Helsley would make the most sense.
The Cardinals are unlikely to re-sign the veteran right hander when he hits free agency because he's likely going to demand a huge contract. Instead of losing him for nothing, the Cardinals could land a loaded haul of prospects in return for him, especially because he's likely to be the best reliever on the trade market this season.
A deal with the Tigers could make a lot of sense. Detroit is playing very well, and it could use a star closer like the Cardinals' righty.
