Cardinals Top Prospect Named Best Of 2025 As Season Winds Down
The St. Louis Cardinals are nearly out of contention with eight games remaining on the 2025 regular season schedule. At 75-79, they remain five games back of the New York Mets for the third National League Wild Card spot. The time has come to rebuild and focus on the future rather than trying to contend and win now. The rebuild should begin this offseason under Chaim Bloom.
But as Bloom takes over as president of baseball operations for John Mozeliak, the Cardinals have some very exciting prospects in their farm system, namely slugger JJ Wetherholt.
Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report listed each Major League team's best prospect as the 2025 season nears its end, and Wetherholt made the cut for St. Louis.
Cardinals JJ Wetherholt Named Most Exciting Prospect
"Wetherholt was a candidate to go No. 1 overall in the 2024 draft heading into his junior season, but he ended up slipping to the No. 7 pick after he was slowed by a hamstring injury. With a .308/.424/.508 line, 46 extra-base hits and 23 steals in 107 games between Double-A and Triple-A, he could make a case for the starting second base job next spring," Reuter wrote on Saturday.
The Cardinals have drafted high over the last two years. The Cardinals are lucky he ultimately fell to them back in 2024. He can play three out of the four infield positions and possesses incredible power from the left side of the plate.
Wetherholt hit 16 home runs, drove in 58 runs, logged 203 total bases and posted a .923 OPS between Double-A and Triple-A. He also had 123 hits in his 404 at-bats and 492 plate appearances.
He has quickly risen through the ranks of the Cardinals farm system, and he should be a candidate to crack the Opening Day roster in 2026. If Brendan Donovan is ultimately traded in the offseason, then that would leave the starting second base job open for him to take out of spring training.
The Cardinals have decided not to rush him to the Major Leagues, which is a smart decision. However, it won't be long before he has a chance to make an impact.
It will be interesting to see how he fares in spring training and what kind of impression he makes as he tries to make a claim for a roster spot.
