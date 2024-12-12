Cardinals Trade $44 Million Hurler Before Ryan Helsley In Latest Insider Prediction
The St. Louis Cardinals' most valuable trade chip is 2024 Trevor Hoffman National League Reliever of the Year Ryan Helsley but it's starting to look like he might not be moved just yet.
Although the Cardinals are rebuilding and could use a fresh haul of top prospects to replenish their lackluster farm system, retaining Helsley is beginning to emerge as a top priority for St. Louis.
Even if Helsley is traded this winter, an insider predicts another Cardinals pitcher will be moved before their two-time All-Star closer is dealt.
"With plenty of high-end closers on the market, there’s a strong chance the Cardinals could start the season with a rostered Helsley, who recorded a franchise-record 49 saves in 53 opportunities last season," MLB.com's John Denton wrote Wednesday evening. "(Steven) Matz, who can start or relieve, is the most likely pitcher to be moved."
Matz has logged a 55-60 record with a 4.29 ERA, 881-to-280 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .263 batting average against and a 1.33 WHIP throughout his 10-year career, during which he played for the New York Mets, Toronto Blue Jays and Cardinals.
After Matz's contract with the Blue Jays expired in 2021, the left-handed pitcher signed with the Cardinals on a four-year, $44 million deal that keeps him at bay through the end of next season.
Throughout his time in St. Louis, Matz has endured multiple injuries. This past season, the southpaw posted a 1-2 record with a 5.08 ERA, 33-to-15 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .287 batting average against and a 1.44 WHIP in only 44 1/3 innings pitched due to lower back problems.
If the Cardinals trade Matz this offseason, that would clear $12.5 million from the payroll, allowing the franchise to invest more resources into their broken player development system. Who knows? Maybe St. Louis could use that extra money to sign an international sensation.
