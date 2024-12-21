Inside The Cardinals

Yankees Could Land Cardinals $260M Star Following Paul Goldschmidt Signing

St. Louis could soon complete a blockbuster with New York

Nate Hagerty

Aug 10, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt (46) reacts during the fifth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
The St. Louis Cardinals have officially parted ways with former first baseman Paul Goldschmidt after he signed a one-year, $12.5 million deal with the New York Yankees on Saturday.

It is no surprise that Goldschmidt didn't re-sign with the Cardinals this offseason, as the five-time Silver Slugger was informed that St. Louis wouldn't extend an offer to him for 2025.

Now that Goldschmidt is with the Yankees, perhaps a blockbuster trade is imminent between New York and St. Louis for a Cardinals slugger with $74 million remaining on his eight-year, $260 million contract.

Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado is on the trade block but is having difficulty finding a landing spot. As a result of Goldschmidt's signing with the Yankees, the St. Louis 10-time Gold Glove defender may want to follow his former teammate under the bright lights of the Bronx.

The Yankees attempted to trade for Arenado but the Cardinals rejected the transaction, which would have sent former Chicago Cubs two-time All-Star Marcus Stroman to St. Louis.

Arenado's list of teams he's willing to be traded to includes the Boston Red Sox, Philadelphia Phillies, New York Mets, San Diego Padres, Los Angeles Angels and LA Dodgers. Despite excluding the Yankees from his preferences, it's rumored he would agree to a deal under the right circumstances.

The six-time Platinum Glove defender cares most about joining a World Series contender. The Yankees are having an impressive offseason after landing two-time All-Star Max Fried, two-time National League Reliever of the Year Devin Williams, 2019 NL MVP Cody Bellinger and now Goldschmidt.

Perhaps it won't be long before the Yankees and Cardinals complete a blockbuster deal for potential future Hall of Fame candidate Arenado.

