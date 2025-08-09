Cardinals Urged To Cut Ties With Former Rule 5 Draft Pick After August
The St. Louis Cardinals were sellers at the trade deadline, shipping out veteran relievers Ryan Helsley, Phil Maton and Steven Matz, all of whom were on expiring contracts. The focus now is on the future rather than the present, and the Cardinals have seemingly committed to a rebuild, which has been needed for quite some time.
The team is out of contention, and changes should be coming soon. While most of their biggest changes will come at the end of the 2025 season, when Chaim Bloom takes over for John Mozeliak, they can also make some changes before the end of the season. Thomas Gauvain of Redbird Rants called for the Cardinals to clear reliever Ryan Fernandez off the roster before the end of August.
"The relief reinforcements at Memphis have been gutted already, but there are still some viable replacements for Fernandez. Chris Roycroft could continue his ride on the Memphis shuttle. The addition of Jorge Alcala recently could be a viable replacement for Ryan Fernandez, too," Gauvain wrote.
Could Cardinals Cut Ties With Former Rule 5 Pick?
Fernandez is 0-2 with a 12.60 ERA in 13 appearances this season. Last year, he was one of their top relievers and could pitch in high-leverage spots. He was sent down to Triple-A Memphis after a rough start to the year.
He has since been brought back with Helsley, Maton and Matz now gone, as the Cardinals had cleared a few spots in their bullpen. St. Louis originally picked up Fernandez in the Rule 5 Draft from the Boston Red Sox following the 2023 season.
But the team may want to go in a different direction, as Fernandez has not been able to replicate his 2024 success. The addition of Alcala may force the team to send Fernandez back to the minors before the end of August.
Fernandez was drafted by Bloom when he was at the helm of baseball operations with the Red Sox, so perhaps Bloom will want to hang onto him in the offseason. But for the rest of 2025, it might be wise for St. Louis to send Fernandez down and give other relievers a chance to shine with the team having fallen out of postseason contention.
It will be interesting to see how the Cardinals handle Fernandez. His numbers have been better in the minors this year, but he hasn't been able to translate that to the big leagues.
