Cardinals Urged To Move On From Struggling Former Top Prospect
The St. Louis Cardinals have won their last two games after a five-game losing skid took them under the .500 mark and well out of contention in the National League postseason race. At 63-64, they are five games back of the New York Mets in the Wild Card race and 16 1/2 games back in the NL Central, which is currently led by the red-hot Milwaukee Brewers.
After 2025, president of baseball operations John Mozeliak will step down and hand the reins over to Chaim Bloom. The team has now fully committed to a rebuild rather than trying to focus on contending for a spot in the playoffs. St. Louis now has its eyes on the future.
Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report listed one major red flag for all 30 Major League Baseball teams, and for the Cardinals, it was outfielder Jordan Walker. Rymer believes it's time for St. Louis to move on from him.
Cardinals Urged To Cut Ties With Jordan Walker
"A 16-26 run since June 30 has turned this into yet another lost year for the Cardinals. Up next is a transition to a Chaim Bloom-led front office, and you can rest assured there will be major shakeups to the roster as well," Rymer wrote on Wednesday.
"Among other things, it'll be time to admit Walker just isn't going to break through in St. Louis. The erstwhile top prospect has had ample opportunities to do so, but his .582 OPS in August is merely the latest case of him digging his hole deeper."
Walker has put together yet another disappointing season. The 23-year-old outfielder is hitting just .228/.286/.322 with four home runs, 31 RBI and a dreadful .608 OPS. His recent series against the New York Yankees was proof that he has essentially fallen off a cliff since an impressive rookie season in 2023.
But the Cardinals have a logjam of position players, and Walker isn't setting the world on fire. So, it might just be time for St. Louis to cut bait and focus on some of their other players such as Thomas Saggese, Ivan Herrera, Victor Scott II, and Masyn Winn.
It's going to be a while before the Cardinals contend again, but Walker just isn't looking like somebody who will be part of their future, as he hasn't blossomed into the star they thought he would become.
More MLB: Cardinals Rumors: St. Louis Predicted To Land 20-Year-Old Infielder