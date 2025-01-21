Inside The Cardinals

Cardinals' Top Rumored Nolan Arenado Suitor Still Blockbuster Option

Will a trade come through for the Cardinals soon?

Patrick McAvoy

Sep 25, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; St. Louis Cardinals third base Nolan Arenado (28) reacts in the fourth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Sep 25, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; St. Louis Cardinals third base Nolan Arenado (28) reacts in the fourth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
In this story:

Will the St. Louis Cardinals find a way to offload star third baseman Nolan Arenado's contract before Spring Training gets here?

He has three years left on his deal and has been in trade rumors all offseason to this point. The team that has been floated as a fit for Arenado the most this offseason certainly has been the Boston Red Sox. There's a clear tie to Boston with his former Colorado Rockies teammate Trevor Story on the team and the Red Sox need a power-hitting right-handed slugger.

Defensively, the fit is odd because Boston has third baseman Rafael Devers. While this is the case, Boston continues to be linked to the star third baseman. The Boston Globe's Peter Abraham didn't rule out a deal and said Boston still "could make major roster revisions" and mentioned Arenado.

"As February approaches, the Sox still could make major roster revisions," Abraham said. "Signing free agent Alex Bregman or trading for Nolan Arenado could lead to shifting Devers to DH and forcing a decision on (Masataka Yoshida). Or perhaps that happens in spring training if Roman Anthony, Kristian Campbell, or Marcelo Mayer hits their way onto the roster and adjustments are required.
For now, it’s a waiting game."

If the Cardinals want to trade Arenado, they absolutely should be rooting for Bregman to land somewhere else instead of Boston. The Cardinals should be watching his sweepstakes closely because that could help with Arenado.

More MLB: Ex-Cardinals $13 Million Fan-Favorite Linked To NL Central Rival

Published
Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also is pursuing an MBA at Brandeis University. After quickly rising as one of the most productive writers on the site, he expanded his reach to write for Baseball Essential, a national baseball site in Sports Illustrated Media Group. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Inside The Cardinals, please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu

Home/St. Louis Cardinals News