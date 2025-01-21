Cardinals' Top Rumored Nolan Arenado Suitor Still Blockbuster Option
Will the St. Louis Cardinals find a way to offload star third baseman Nolan Arenado's contract before Spring Training gets here?
He has three years left on his deal and has been in trade rumors all offseason to this point. The team that has been floated as a fit for Arenado the most this offseason certainly has been the Boston Red Sox. There's a clear tie to Boston with his former Colorado Rockies teammate Trevor Story on the team and the Red Sox need a power-hitting right-handed slugger.
Defensively, the fit is odd because Boston has third baseman Rafael Devers. While this is the case, Boston continues to be linked to the star third baseman. The Boston Globe's Peter Abraham didn't rule out a deal and said Boston still "could make major roster revisions" and mentioned Arenado.
"As February approaches, the Sox still could make major roster revisions," Abraham said. "Signing free agent Alex Bregman or trading for Nolan Arenado could lead to shifting Devers to DH and forcing a decision on (Masataka Yoshida). Or perhaps that happens in spring training if Roman Anthony, Kristian Campbell, or Marcelo Mayer hits their way onto the roster and adjustments are required.
For now, it’s a waiting game."
If the Cardinals want to trade Arenado, they absolutely should be rooting for Bregman to land somewhere else instead of Boston. The Cardinals should be watching his sweepstakes closely because that could help with Arenado.
