Cardinals Writer Makes 'Impossible' Prediction About Nolan Arenado Trade
Everyone’s wondering what uniform St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado will be wearing in August.
Trade buzz around Arenado was loud during the offseason, and it’s growing again due to St. Louis’ lackluster start to the 2025 season. Multiple teams have reason to go after Arenado including the Detroit Tigers, Philadelphia Phillies, New York Yankees, and others.
There is another surprising possibility for Arenado in store, however, as pointed out by The Athletic’s Katie Woo on Monday during a new episode of Foul Territory.
“The question about Nolan Arenado is … how much longer is he in St. Louis?” Woo said.
“That is a question that seems impossible to answer. And the reason for that is because it's going to depend on what the team does. The Cardinals are 12-16 … not a good record, but I think they're better than what the record shows.”
“(Arenado is) playing a better quality of baseball than we've seen over the last two years.”
“I think we're gonna go down to the wire for the trade deadline to see what they're going to do.”
“My gut feeling tells me … if these St. Louis Cardinals are around .500 and somewhat in contention for a playoff spot, I do not think John Mozeliak in his final year as president of baseball operations is gonna just hang in the towel, right?”
“I think he's gonna look to add incrementally, (and) trading away a future Hall of Fame third baseman wouldn't necessarily seem to fit that plan. But I really think Arenado’s future hinges on how the team looks over the next few months.”
Could Arenado simply remain a Cardinal past the deadline? Woo seems to think it’s a likely scenario.
Arenado and the Cards were set to begin a new series with the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on Monday. It's an opportunity for St. Louis to gain some ground on Cincinnati, who is currently three games ahead of the Cardinals in the National League Central.
The 34-year-old Arenado entered the day slashing .255/.354/.429 with three home runs and 12 RBI.
