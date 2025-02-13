Cardinals Linked To Pair Of AL Contenders Following Unfortunate Alex Bregman Deal
The St. Louis Cardinals hoped that the Boston Red Sox would complete a blockbuster trade for superstar third baseman Nolan Arenado but sadly, things didn't pan out that way.
After Boston signed former Houston Astros Gold Glove defender Alex Bregman to a lucrative one-year deal Wednesday night, the Cardinals must quickly pivot to find a new trade destination for Arenado before Opening Day 2025.
Fortunately, a pair of potential suitors in the American League could make sense and have been linked to the Cardinals following the disappointing Bregman signing.
"The (Detroit) Tigers and the (New York) Yankees to me are the two teams I am watching on a possible Nolan [Arenado] deal if not in the coming days, then sometime before Opening Day," MLB Network's Jon Morosi stated during an interview on Hot Stove on Thursday.
The latest report on whether the Yankees are interested in trading for Arenado indicates St. Louis needs to look elsewhere.
However, this doesn't mean a Cardinals-Yankees blockbuster for Arenado is impossible. After all, New York could use an infield upgrade after Gleyber Torres left for a one-year deal with the Tigers this offseason.
Moving Jazz Chisolm Jr. over to second base, where he's most comfortable, makes sense and could open the door for Arenado to join former Cardinals teammate Paul Goldschmidt on the Yankees.
Arenado's main objective is to be traded to a team with a legitimate shot at contending for a World Series title. The Tigers hope to pick up where they left off in 2024 after losing to the Cleveland Guardians in the AL Divisional Series and are poised to do so after having a productive offseason.
Despite Arenado not including the Tigers in his original wish list of teams he'd accept a trade to, perhaps the 10-time Gold Glove defender will have a change of heart. Sometimes, desperate times call for desperate measures.
