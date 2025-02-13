Yankees 'Have Not Been Engaged' With Cardinals About Nolan Arenado Trade, Per Source
The St. Louis Cardinals might've lost their final opportunity to trade superstar third baseman Nolan Arenado after the Boston Red Sox's latest signing.
Former Houston Astros slugger Alex Bregman inked a three-year, $120 million deal with the Red Sox on Wednesday night, eliminating Arenado from trade conversations with Boston.
To make matters worse, the Red Sox's most-hated rival, the New York Yankees, don't appear interested in trading for Arenado despite recent rumors and speculations indicating otherwise.
"Nolan Arenado moves to the forefront in the third base market, now that Bregman is off the board," ESPN's Buster Olney reported Thursday morning. "The Yankees have not been engaged in conversations with the Cardinals about him."
Olney's report contradicts recent rumors from other sources that the Yankees are involved in trade conversations with the Cardinals. Although New York might be an option St. Louis wants to explore, the feeling doesn't appear to be mutual.
Boston was Arenado's top trade destination but the Yankees could also make sense. New York doesn't have a secure infield after Gleyber Torres left for the Detroit Tigers this winter.
The Yankees could move Jazz Chisolm Jr. to second base, where he's most comfortable and trade for Arenado so that he can take over at third base -- wishful thinking.
Unfortunately, a deal with the Yankees seems unlikely at this point in the offseason. The Cardinals are days away from holding their first full-team workout at spring training, so time is running out for St. Louis to move Arenado before tensions between him and the front office grow more awkward.
