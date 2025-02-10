Cardinals-Yankees Trade Scenario Sends Gold Glover To NY In Shocking Deadline Move
The St. Louis Cardinals likely won't complete any significant trades this winter unless they find a suitor for superstar third baseman Nolan Arenado.
Despite declaring an organizational reset shortly after the 2024 season ended, Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak could wait until the summer to make franchise-altering moves.
A recently proposed trade scenario between the New York Yankees and Cardinals would shockingly send a St. Louis Gold Glove defender to the Bronx in a blockbuster stunner.
"One team the Yankees should be monitoring closely is the St. Louis Cardinals, who don’t project to be serious contenders in 2025," Empire Sports Media's Alexander Wilson wrote Monday morning. "Despite making a few short-term pitching upgrades, their rotation still has plenty of question marks, and their offense doesn’t inspire much confidence. If the Cardinals falter early, they may start fielding offers for some of their key players, including star infielder Brendan Donovan, who has been in arbitration limbo."
Donovan has batted .280 with 100 extra-base hits including 30 home runs, 152 RBIs and a .771 OPS throughout his three-year career with the Cardinals.
"At just 27 years old, Donovan is entering his prime, yet St. Louis appears hesitant to commit to a long-term extension," Wilson continued. "The fact that they aren’t even entertaining the idea of locking him up with three years of arbitration control left is puzzling. If the Cardinals’ season starts slipping away, it wouldn’t be shocking to see them move Donovan to capitalize on his value before they face another offseason of financial debates."
The Cardinals handled Donovan's arbitration hearings similarly to how they handled 2024 World Series champion Tommy Edman's during his final season with St. Louis before he was traded that summer.
It seems doubtful that the Cardinals would trade utility man Donovan, but if they were willing to part ways with Edman, Donny would perhaps be just as expendable.
A lot can happen between now and this summer's trade deadline. Donovan would certainly be a fit for the Yankees but after receiving the short end of the stick in last summer's Edman transaction, perhaps St. Louis will be a bit more reluctant to move on from such a vital piece to the franchise's future.
