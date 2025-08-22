Cardinals Young Outfielder Named Team's Most Indispensable Under-The-Radar Star
The St. Louis Cardinals don't have much left to play for in 2025. Their playoff hopes are already essentially dashed, as they sit 16 1/2 games back in the National League Central and four games back of the New York Mets for the final NL Wild Card spot. The immediate future doesn't look terribly bright either, as St. Louis is entering a rebuild under future president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom, who is taking over for the retiring John Mozeliak.
However, that doesn't mean that 2025 has been a total loss for this team. They can still play spoiler down the stretch, and they have watched several young players take some big steps forward. One of those players is Alec Burleson.
After a 21-home run season in 2024, Burleson entrenched himself as an everyday player in 2025. He's a strong hitter and has even improved defensively in the outfield. Jim Bowden of The Athletic listed the most indispensable under-the-radar players in all of Major League Baseball, and for the Cardinals, Burleson was the one named.
Burleson Named Cards Most Indispensable 'Under-The-Radar' Star
"Burleson is putting together his best season, slashing .285/.337/.449 with 20 doubles, 15 home runs, 59 RBIs and a 120 OPS+. He ranks in the 95th percentile in squared-up rate and in the 91st percentile in K%. He’s hitting .273 against fastballs, .283 against breaking balls and .319 against off-speed pitches. At 26 years old, Burleson is coming into his own as a major-league hitter," Bowden wrote.
Burleson has truly become a solid player. The Cardinals have had trouble developing stars in recent years, but players like Burleson are an exception. While they have a lot of left-handed bats, Burleson has emerged as one of their better options and has proven himself capable of being an everyday player at the Major League level.
If the Cardinals do rebuild, Burleson is somebody that they should look to keep around rather than trade away, as he has been one of the team's few bright spots over the past three years. He brings power from the left side of the plate, is a solid contact hitter, and also brings some defensive versatility, being able to play some first base when needed.
It will be interesting to watch how Burleson continues to grow as a player as his career progresses in the future.
