Controversial Ex-Cardinals Hurler Predicted Betray St. Louis For Deal With Cubs
The St. Louis Cardinals are familiar with watching former homegrown stars venture off to new places and thrive while regret sets in for the 11-time World Series champions.
For instance, the Cardinals traded phenom pitchers Zac Gallen and Sandy Alcantara to the Miami Marlins in exchange for Marcell Ozuna several years ago. Both hurlers perform at a Cy Young-caliber level and St. Louis no longer has anything to show for that deal.
It's possible another former Cardinals pitcher could soon make St. Louis regret moving on from him. However, his way of doing it will be by signing with the hated National League Central-rival Chicago Cubs.
"I'll go with the Cubs, even though I think the focus should be more on another power bat," CBS Sports' Matt Snyder wrote Thursday when discussing where right-handed pitcher Jack Flaherty will sign this offseason. "Javier Assad and Colin Rea work better in swing-man roles (long relief/spot starter) than rotation fixtures at this point and Flaherty would give them a very nice five-man rotation along with Justin Steele, Shota Imanaga, Jameson Taillon and Matthew Boyd. They still have money to spend, too, so it should be an easy fit."
Flaherty spent the first seven seasons of his career pitching for the Cardinals after they selected him in the first round of the 2014 draft but was dealt to the Baltimore Orioles at the 2023 trade deadline during a contract year.
Despite being a homegrown talent, Flaherty hasn't been missed much by Cardinals fans -- not for his performance but his behavior on and off the field.
Recently, Flaherty came to the Los Angeles Dodgers' defense after baseball fans everywhere attacked the reigning World Series champions for ruining the game with their ludacrious spending this offseason.
That's who Flaherty is. He's not afraid to speak his mind, even if it means alienating himself with a fan base -- as he did with the Cardinals. If the California native signs with the Cubs, expect to hear plenty of boos upon his return to Busch Stadium.
More MLB: Cardinals-Braves Trade Scenario Sends Veteran Hurler To ATL In Exchange For All-Star