Cardinals Might Have New Top Trade Chip Before July 31st Deadline
The St. Louis Cardinals have plenty of time to improve their mediocre 14-17 record before the July 31st trade deadline but it's not too early to speculate whose contracts will be shopped.
It's no secret that the Cardinals' front office worked tirelessly but failed to find a suitable trade destination for superstar third baseman Nolan Arenado over the offseason. The fan favorite could be moved depending on how competitive St. Louis is this summer.
However, another Cardinals veteran quietly having a dominant 2025 campaign could be shopped as the franchise's top trade chip, as long as he continues to silence hitters from the mound.
Cardinals left-handed pitcher Steven Matz has logged an elite 2-0 record with a 1.50 ERA, 20-to-3 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .222 batting average against and a 0.96 WHIP in 24 innings pitched across nine appearances for St. Louis this year.
The 33-year-old's contract will expire after this season ends. However, unlike ace Sonny Gray and two-time All-Star Miles Mikolas, Matz doesn't have a full no-trade clause, making it far easier for the Cardinals to move him before the July 31st deadline.
Considering that St. Louis is in a transitional period and searching for ways to open spots in the pitching staff for incoming top prospects, such as southpaw Quinn Matthews and 2021 Cardinals first-round draft pick Michael McGreevy, Matz's predicament makes him a viable top trade chip.
Matz has succeeded out of the bullpen and rotation this season, making him a highly valuable and versatile rental option for genuine contenders looking to upgrade their pitching staff this summer in preparation for the playoffs.
Other than Matz and Arenado, the Cardinals could also land a decent return in exchange for right-handed pitcher Erick Fedde and 2024 Trevor Hoffman National League Reliever of the Year recipient Ryan Helsley, who likely should've been shopped over the offseason.
