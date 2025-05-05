Phillies Urged To Complete Cardinals Blockbuster Trade In One-For-One Swap
The St. Louis Cardinals are fighting to keep their playoff hopes alive but with the trade deadline steadily approaching, it's becoming increasingly difficult to imagine them making the postseason.
Considering the National League West's competitiveness, the Cardinals won't have much chance to earn an NL Wild Card spot -- leaving them with winning the NL Central as their only genuine shot at ending a two-year playoff drought.
With St. Louis already five games behind the first-place Chicago Cubs in its division, an insider recently suggested that the Cardinals and Philadelphia Phillies should immediately pair to complete a blockbuster trade.
"Phillies acquire right-handed pitcher Ryan Helsley from Cardinals for RHP Mick Abel," The Athletic's Jim Bowden wrote Monday morning when writing out five trades he'd like to see occur in May. "Dave Dombrowski told me during an interview on the “Front Office Show” on MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM that Philadelphia has a need on the right side of the bullpen. The Phillies' president of baseball operations made it clear that he views it as their biggest need. Their top righty reliever options, Jordan Romano and Orion Kerkering, have gotten off to slow starts. I think their top target should be Cardinals closer Ryan Helsley, who is considered one of the best in the sport."
The reigning Trevor Hoffman NL Reliever of the Year, with a franchise-record 49 saves, has logged a 1-0 record with a 3.75 ERA, 11-to-8 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .233 batting average against and a 1.50 WHIP in 12 innings pitched across 12 appearances for the Cardinals this season.
"Helsley, an impending free agent, is not expected to re-sign with the Cardinals, who should deal him between now and the trade deadline," Bowden continued. "Dombrowski and Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak are two of the longest-tenured front office executives and have had a strong relationship for decades. So, how about a trade of Helsley for Abel straight up? Abel, 23, was the No. 15 pick (and the first high school pitcher selected) in the 2020 draft. He’s been slow to develop as it’s taken him a while to find command and control of his pitches. However, he’s off to a promising start this season with a 2.75 ERA over 39 1/3 innings at Triple-A. He’s averaged 3.9 walks per nine innings this season after allowing 6.5 per nine last season. (He’s averaged 5.2 per nine in his minor-league career.)"
If the Phillies entertain the idea of trading their No. 8 top prospect, Abel, in exchange for Helsley, they'd likely also demand a chance at extending the Cardinals' flamethrower at the time of the deal.
With Helsley's potential market value likely to skyrocket after this season ends, St. Louis would be wise to deal the fan favorite before it's too late. Waiting to move him right before the July 31st trade deadline could risk injury or a decrease in performance.
The Cardinals' front office has made few bold moves over the last year, so it would be shocking to see Helsley traded in May, even if it'd be the wisest decision.
