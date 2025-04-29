Ex-Cardinals All-Star 'Can't Wait' For MLB Return After Nightmarish Injury
A former St. Louis Cardinals homegrown talent is feeling positive after suffering a horrific injury at the plate with the Washington Nationals earlier this season.
Cardinals 2015 fourth-round draft pick Paul DeJong was struck in the face by a pitch while at bat against Pittsburgh Pirates right-handed pitcher Mitch Keller during the top of the sixth inning at PNC Park on Apr. 15.
The 93-mph four-seam fastball broke DeJong's nose, resulting in the one-time All-Star having a 2 1/2 hour-long surgery. Fortunately, the former St. Louis infielder is recovering well and sounds excited for his return to the big-league batter's box.
"The workouts will begin in about a month, DeJong says, and his goal is to be playing again before the All-Star break," USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported Tuesday. "'I don’t think I’ll have any fear coming back,' DeJong said. “'But until you go through something like this, you don’t know. You don’t realize the struggle guys go through just to get back to normal. Just sleeping with your head up. Trying to breathe through your nose. Taking a shower. You miss all of these day-by-day tasks because you’re in a total vulnerable state. But you know something, I miss it. I really do. I can’t wait to get back, and it’s going to be special when I do.'"
DeJong was batting .204 with 11 hits, four extra-base hits including zero home runs, two RBIs and a .524 OPS in 54 at-bats across 16 games played for the Nationals this season before his nose was destroyed by Keller's wild pitch.
The former Cardinals shortstop was dealt to the Toronto Blue Jays at the 2023 trade deadline in exchange for RHP Matt Svanson, who recently made his Major League Baseball debut.
Moving on from DeJong allowed the Cardinals to pave the way for phenom SS Masyn Winn, who, although struggling at the plate this season, has quickly gained favor among St. Louis fans.
Being struck in the face by a pitch is every batter's worst nightmare, so hopefully, DeJong finds the courage and strength to fearlessly return to the plate. Perhaps this tragic incident could be a positive turning point in the 31-year-old's career.
