Cardinals 26-Year-Old Hurler Set For MLB Debut; Ex-Marlins Reliever Demoted

The St. Louis youngster is ready for the show

Nate Hagerty

Apr 14, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Roddery Munoz (35) pitches against the Houston Astros during the ninth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images / Jeff Curry-Imagn Images
The St. Louis Cardinals made several decisions ahead of Wednesday's series finale against the American League West foe Houston Astros.

For instance, left-handed pitcher Steven Matz will make his first start of 2025 after spending the beginning of the season tossing out of the Cardinals' bullpen.

Moving Matz out of the bullpen wasn't the only pitching move St. Louis made ahead of Wednesday afternoon's 12:15 PM Central Standard Time first pitch against Houston.

"Right-handed pitcher Matt Svanson has been recalled from Memphis (AAA)," the organization announced Wednesday morning. "He will wear no. 49, and his first appearance will be his Major League Baseball debut. In a corresponding move, RHP Roddery Muñoz has been optioned to Memphis."

Svanson has logged a 19-10 record with a 2.98 ERA, 233-to-74 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .241 batting average against and a 1.24 WHIP throughout his five-year minor league career, during which he has performed out of the Cardinals and Toronto Blue Jays farm systems.

The 26-year-old has sacrificed just one earned run on five hits with four strikeouts and two walks in 5 2/3 innings pitched for Triple-A Memphis this year.

Muñoz, recently promoted to the big leagues, sacrificed three earned runs on two hits including one home run, four strikeouts and one walk in 2 2/3 innings pitched for the Cardinals after being called up to St. Louis.

Although Muñoz -- a former Miami Marlins reliever -- didn't perform horribly, perhaps the Cardinals are testing out their youth minor league pitchers in the big leagues to give short waves of experience before transitioning them full-time to the show.

Given that Svanson hasn't logged much time pitching for Triple-A Memphis this season, it'll be interesting to see how he performs in his MLB Debut against Houston -- if he's called from the bullpen during the series finale.

