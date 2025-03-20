Ex-Cardinals Fan Favorite Could Prevent St. Louis From Reclaiming NL Central Title
The St. Louis Cardinals could have an unexpected division foe rise from the ranks this season to steal the National League Central throne from the reigning champion Milwaukee Brewers.
The Brewers have won the NL Central two seasons in a row and are poised to threepeat for the first time in the franchise's history. Despite the Cardinals neglecting to bolster their big-league roster this winter, they hope to dethrone Milwaukee.
However, an unsuspecting NL Central enemy could make a run for the division title with help from a former Cardinals fan favorite who signed with a bitter rival this offseason.
"The (Pittsburgh) Pirates added a guy like Tommy Pham," Sportsnet's Pirates sideline reporter Hannah Mears stated on MLB Network on Thursday when discussing how Pittsburgh improved their chances of being competitive this offseason. "He brings a lot of edge to this team and they said that Tommy Pham's a guy that every person they talk to about having him in their clubhouse -- they said that they agree, they want him in their clubhouse because he's a winner -- he knows what it takes to win. He's going to have an influence on a guy like Oneil Cruz, for example, who's going to be playing in center field."
Pham batted .267 with 111 extra-base hits including 53 home runs, 161 RBIs and a .818 OPS throughout six seasons with the Cardinals.
The former homegrown St. Louis slugger spent the first 4 1/2 seasons of his 11-year career with the Cardinals before rejoining the franchise at last summer's trade deadline in a three-team deal with the Chicago White Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers.
Eventually, Pham was released when the Cardinals realized their playoff hopes had vanished. To give the well-respected veteran a chance of winning a World Series ring, St. Louis parted ways with the 37-year-old but his championship dreams died after joining the Kansas City Royals, who were eliminated in the American League Divisional Series versus the New York Yankees.
'Phamtastic' hopes to help the NL Central-rival Pirates return to the postseason for the first time since 2015. It'll be interesting to see how impactful his and five-time All-Star Andrew McCutchen's veteran presence will be to the youth-laden Pittsburgh squad in 2025.
