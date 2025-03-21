Ex-Cardinals 7-Time All-Star Returning To True Form After Signing With Yankees
The St. Louis Cardinals moved on from several fan favorites this offseason as the front office searched for ways to reduce payroll while clearing roster spots for younger talent.
Former right-handed pitchers Lance Lynn and Kyle Gibson's 2025 club options were declined despite both beloved hurlers holding their own in the back of the Cardinals rotation last season.
Another cherished St. Louis veteran forced to seek free agency this winter seems to be enjoying the change of scenery. After signing a one-year deal with the New York Yankees, the former Cardinals slugger appears to be ready for a resurgent season in 2025.
Yankees first baseman Paul Goldschmidt has batted .313 with six extra-base hits including three home runs, 10 RBIs and a 1.077 OPS in 32 at-bats across 13 exhibitions played for the Bronx Bombers this spring.
Goldschmidt signed a one-year, $12.5 million deal with the Yankees this winter after his six-year reign with the Cardinals came to an end this past fall.
Although spring training stats don't always translate to the regular season, it's worth noting that Goldschmidt's last impressive spring campaign occurred before he went on an offensive tear to win the 2022 National League MVP -- batting .500 with five extra-base hits including four home runs, seven RBIs and a 1.629 OPS in 22 at-bats across 10 games played for the Cardinals.
It's safe to say that Goldschmidt has looked like his old self at the plate this spring, even if he's sporting pinstripes instead of the iconic birds on the bat.
Regardless of how the seven-time All-Star performs in 2025, the Cardinals didn't have much of a choice but to part ways with Goldschmidt this offseason.
The five-time Silver Slugger endured his worst offensive campaign last year and with St. Louis looking to rebuild, it wouldn't have made sense to re-sign the 15-year veteran, who significantly regressed over the two previous seasons.
Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak is often criticized for unwisely giving up on talented players but he can't be blamed for moving on from Goldschmidt this winter -- even if the four-time Gold Glove defender revives his career with the Yankees.
Undoubtedly, it'll be painful for St. Louis fans to witness a Goldy resurgence in New York, but let's face it: There would've been an uproar if the aging veteran had been re-signed this offseason.
