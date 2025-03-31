Beloved Ex-Cardinals Veteran Shares Harsh Opinion Regarding Potential MLB Lockout
A former St. Louis Cardinals fan favorite has entered the chat regarding a potential future Major League Baseball lockout as teams neglect to sign the veteran hurler.
It's no secret that the reigning World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers have upset lifelong baseball fans by signing multiple superstars over the past few offseasons -- creating a team that, on paper, seems nearly unbeatable.
Not everyone is on board with where baseball is headed, including a former St. Louis pitcher, who is still searching for his next big-league contract.
"You think baseball's in a good spot," former Cardinals 2011 World Series champion Lance Lynn responded to beloved St. Louis sideline reporter Jim Hayes on Sunday after being asked whether he agrees with the league's current state of affairs. "I think baseball is in a terrible spot, all the way around. I love the game. I think there's a lot of good things going on in the game don't get me wrong but I think like you said, with the Dodgers -- other owners are using the Dodgers as a way to try to force the salary cap and try to show fans that 'hey look we need a salary cap because we can't do this, this and this.'"
Lynn, who logged a 7-4 record with a 3.84 ERA, 109-to-44 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .247 batting average against and a 1.34 WHIP in 117 1/3 innings pitched after rejoining the Cardinals last offseason, remains a free agent.
"I think it's a planned way to do things and I also think that it's their way of trying to manipulate the players to try to get involved in this because players like myself don't have jobs because either teams are up against the luxury tax and or teams aren't spending money because they want it to be obvious that there should be a salary cap in their mind," Lynn continued.
Considering that the 13-year veteran hasn't yet landed a 2025 contract, perhaps Lynn raises a solid argument. There's no reason a starting pitcher with 2,015 career strikeouts and who has pitched 2,006 1/3 career innings can't find a deal. Could a lockout be imminent?
