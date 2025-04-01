Ex-Cardinals Hurler Acquired In Tyler O'Neill Trade Joins Astros In One-For-One Swap
A former St. Louis Cardinals hurler is on the move again after being traded to the American League West-rival Houston Astros in a one-for-one swap Tuesday afternoon.
Last offseason, the Cardinals parted ways with two-time Gold Glove defender Tyler O'Neill in a controversial exchange for two pitchers from the Boston Red Sox.
One of the pitchers acquired in the O'Neill trade is poised to join his third team since leaving the 11-time World Series champions last August.
"OFFICIAL: We’ve (Toronto Blue Jays) traded right-handed pitcher Nick Robertson to the Astros in exchange for RHP Edinson Batista," the organization announced Tuesday afternoon.
Robertson posted a 4.38 ERA with a 14-to-2 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .306 batting average against and a 1.38 WHIP in 12 1/3 innings pitched for the Cardinals in 2024 before the Los Angeles Angels claimed him off waivers last summer.
The 26-year-old was acquired alongside RHP Victor Santos from the Boston Red Sox in Dec. 2023 for ex-Cardinals slugger O'Neill, who landed a three-year, $49.5 million deal with the Baltimore Orioles this past offseason.
Before joining the Cardinals last winter, Robertson appeared to be a promising pitching prospect. However, the 6' 6" RHP logged a troubling 1-2 record with a 7.48 ERA, 21-to-16 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .277 batting average against and a 1.80 WHIP in 21 2/3 innings pitched for Triple-A Memphis in 2024.
Since leaving St. Louis, Robertson hasn't been successful, other than the solid three innings pitched he recorded with the Blue Jays this spring -- sacrificing zero earned runs on one hit, three strikeouts and one walk.
Perhaps the Astros have a plan for Robertson. Still, considering they have one of the poorest player development systems, it's challenging to imagine the aspiring big-league pitcher improving much in 2025. If the Los Angeles Dodgers, Red Sox, Cardinals and Angels couldn't make something of him, what could make moving to Houston any different?
