Cardinals Hurler Acquired In Tyler O'Neill Trade Claimed Off Waivers By Blue Jays
The St. Louis Cardinals front office has made a few crucial mistakes over the last decade, which have cost the club years of missed talent.
The Cardinals once had control over Zac Gallen and Sandy Alcántara but traded them for a superstar no longer on the roster (Marcell Ozuna). To think that St. Louis once had such firepower in their pitching staff is tough to reminisce on.
More recently, St. Louis traded Gold Glove defender Tyler O'Neill to the Boston Red Sox to have him turn his career around almost immediately after leaving the 11-time World Series champions. The return for said trade has proven to be another failed transaction under Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak's leadership.
"Source: (Toronto) Blue Jays claimed Nick Robertson off waivers from the (Los Angeles) Angels," MLB Trade Rumors' Steve Adams reported Tuesday afternoon.
Robertson and right-handed pitcher Victor Santos were traded from the Red Sox in exchange for O'Neill last offseason and neither hurler acquired has done much of anything since.
After being designated for assignment by the Cardinals in Aug., Robertson was claimed by the Angels but didn't pitch well in the minors, ultimately leading to his latest journey with the Blue Jays.
At least Santos is still with St. Louis -- even if he has posted an underwhelming 5.68 ERA with a 1.51 WHIP in 76 innings pitched for Triple-A Memphis.
Mozeliak traded O'Neill, who has clobbered 31 home runs this season, for two unproven relievers -- one of which is no longer with St. Louis. It's safe to say the Cardinals got the raw end of that deal.
