Ex-Cardinals Hurler Surprisingly Linked To AL Central Contender In Latest Prediction

The former St. Louis veteran is having a quiet offseason

Sep 5, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of the hat and glove of St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Nolan Gorman (not pictured) before a game against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
The St. Louis Cardinals declared at the beginning of this offseason that they'd spend most of it retooling their farm system while reducing payroll.

Aside from declining several 2025 club options and neglecting to re-sign All-Star reliever Andrew Kittredge and four-time Gold Glove defender Paul Goldschmidt, the Cardinals haven't done much this winter.

The Cardinals could still reunite with a former homegrown star but it's more likely he'll sign elsewhere -- perhaps even a surprise American League Central contender.

"(Jack) Flaherty's market has been so quiet (at least publicly) that just about anywhere that he signs would prove a bit shocking," Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller wrote Thursday. "But Kansas City (Royals), in particular, would be a real eyebrow-raiser."

Although it seems Flaherty wants to re-sign with his childhood favorite team, the Los Angeles Dodgers, they don't need him anymore after signing two-time Cy Young winner Blake Snell and Japanese sensation Roki Sasaki this offseason.

"And, goodness, what a rotation they would have at that point," Miller continued. "They already had both Seth Lugo and Cole Ragans returning, and they also re-signed both Michael Wacha and Michael Lorenzen. Add Flaherty to that mix, and suddenly, we're not so worried about the lack of bats (aside from Bobby Witt Jr.'s) that strike fear into the hearts of opponents. Surprise Landing Spot: Kansas City Royals."

Despite having one of the league's smallest markets, the Royals are in a solid position to compete next season, which is likely an important factor for Flaherty and his decision-making process.

It won't be long before Flaherty is signed to a new team. Other clubs linked to the former Cardinals first-round draft pick include the Atlanta Braves and Chicago Cubs.

