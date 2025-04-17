Ex-Cardinals Slugger Helping Yankees' Aaron Judge Move On From Mets' Juan Soto
The St. Louis Cardinals have witnessed several former players thrive after joining other teams over the last decade under the franchise's current leadership.
Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak has alienated St. Louis' fan base since assuming his role as head honcho in Jun. 2017 -- foolishly moving on from Adolis García, Sandy Alcantara, Zac Gallen and 2024 National League Championship Series MVP Tommy Edman.
However, Mozeliak made a necessary decision over this past offseason that is slowly evolving into a regrettable mistake. The former Cardinals fan favorite is helping the New York Yankees move on from superstar Juan Soto after he signed a record-breaking 15-year, $765 million deal with the New York Mets in Dec. 2024.
"After Wednesday night’s Yankees victory over the (Kansas City) Royals, (Paul) Goldschmidt -- currently a leadoff hitter for the first time in his career -- is batting .348, has a .397 on-base percentage and is doing his part to make sure that Aaron Judge doesn’t miss Juan Soto the way Soto apparently misses Judge these days," MLB.com's Mike Lupica wrote Thursday morning. “'[Goldschmidt] has,' Judge said, 'been a huge piece for us.'”
Goldschmidt signed a one-year, $12.5 million deal with the Yankees over the winter after becoming a free agent for the first time in his illustrious 14-year career following his worst offensive campaign in 2024, which he spent playing for the Cardinals.
With the Cardinals looking to shed payroll and create opportunities for younger talent to gain experience in 2025, Mozeliak didn't have much choice but to move on from Goldschmidt after the four-time Gold Glove defender spent six seasons playing for St. Louis.
The five-time Silver Slugger is batting .348 with 23 hits, six extra-base hits including one home run, six RBIs and a .867 OPS in 66 at-bats across 18 games played for the Yankees this year.
It's safe to say Goldschmidt has looked much better at the plate with the Yankees this season than he ever did with the Cardinals last year. The 162-game Major League Baseball season is long and the 37-year-old veteran isn't getting any younger. It'll be interesting to see how the seven-time All-Star finishes the year offensively with the Bronx Bombers.
