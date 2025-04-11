Another Ex-Cardinals Fan Favorite Not-Named Paul Goldschmidt Off To Solid Start
The St. Louis Cardinals had no choice but to part ways with beloved seven-time All-Star Paul Goldschmidt over the offseason to help the franchise begin rebuilding.
Unfortunately for Cardinals fans, they've been forced to watch Goldschmidt's 2025 success from afar, as he is currently batting .383 with 18 hits, four extra-base hits including one home run, three RBIs and a .942 OPS in 47 at-bats across 12 games played for the New York Yankees.
Another former St. Louis fan favorite, whom the Cardinals' front office neglected to re-sign this past winter, is also getting off on the right foot to begin his 2025 campaign.
Former Cardinals right-handed pitcher Kyle Gibson, whose $12 million 2025 club option was declined by St. Louis after holding his own in the back of the 11-time World Series champions' rotation last year, sacrificed one earned-run on three hits, four strikeouts and zero walks in 3 1/3 innings pitched for Triple-A Norfolk (Baltimore Orioles affiliate) on Thursday -- his first outing of the season.
Despite quickly gaining favor amongst St. Louis fans last season -- posting an 8-8 record with a 4.24 ERA, 151-to-68 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .251 batting average against and a 1.35 WHIP in 169 2/3 innings pitched -- Gibson and 2011 World Series champion Lance Lynn were forced to seek the free-agent market after the Cardinals' front office decided it would be best to eliminate their potential $12 million salaries from the payroll.
Shockingly, Gibson and Lynn struggled to gain attention from clubs looking to boost their rotations during free agency. The former signed a measly one-year, $5.25 million deal with the Orioles and the latter retired after a highly acclaimed 13-year career.
Considering that Gibson didn't sign with Baltimore until Mar. 22 and missed the entire spring training, he's beginning his 2025 campaign pitching for Triple-A Norfolk in the Orioles' farm system.
Given that the Cardinals' rotation ranks dead last (30th) with an embarrassing 5.49 ERA, perhaps St. Louis' front office should've claimed Gibson's 2025 club option. However, the Orioles' starter core needs him just as much -- ranking 28th with a 5.37 ERA and 27th with a 1.45 WHIP.
