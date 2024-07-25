Inside The Cardinals

Insider 'Expects' Cardinals To Land One Of Top Starters On Trade Block

St. Louis should look a little different by the time August 1st rolls around

Patrick McAvoy

It's clear that the St. Louis Cardinals are going to look for ways to bolster the starting rotation over the next few days.

There isn't much time left and soon enough speculation will end up turning into actual trades. The deadline is on July 30th and the Cardinals should be adding and the starting rotation is their biggest hole right now.

St. Louis has been operating without Steven Matz for quite some time and Andre Pallante has done a good job filling in for him, but the Cardinals are expected to be looking to add another veteran option and The Athletic's Jim Bowden mentioned Chicago White Sox starter Erick Fedde as a fit.

"If the season ended today the Cardinals would be in the playoffs as the National League's second Wild Card team," Bowden said. "They're not selling (Paul Goldschmidt) or anyone else at the deadline. Instead, I expect them to trade for a veteran starting pitcher such as Chris Bassitt of the (Toronto Blue Jays) or Erick Fedde of the White Sox."

This isn't the first time Fedde has been mentioned as a fit for the Cardinals and won't be the last -- barring a trade in the very near future to another club. Fedde has been fantastic this season and is under contract next year as well at a very affordable rate.

He could be a perfect solution for St. Louis specifically because of that second season of control. St. Louis has a hole in the rotation already but things could get even trickier this upcoming offseason with multiple players set to hit free agency.

Fedde could be a safe option to improve the rotation now while also making the upcoming offseason a little easier. There really is no downside to a deal involving Fedde at this point.

Patrick McAvoy

PATRICK MCAVOY

