Insider Just Revealed Next Step For Return Of Cardinals Star
The St. Louis Cardinals haven't had Nolan Arenado available for a game since July 30th.
Around that time, there were rumors circulating left and right about his future with the organization. The 2025 Major League Baseball trade deadline passed and there was some real noise out there that Arenado could've played his final game as a member of the Cardinals. The deadline came and went, though, and Arenado is still a member of the organization.
Shortly after the trade deadline, the Cardinals placed Arenado on the Injured List due to a shoulder injury which led some to openly wonder if this was the team's way of ending his season early. He hasn't played since, but he's trying to get back into the mix. He has been down in Florida rehabbing and The Athletic's Katie Woo reported that he's hoping to begin swinging by Friday and throwing by next week.
Cardinals star Nolan Arenado still has hurdles to make it through before return
"Nolan Arenado said this afternoon he hopes to begin taking swings by Friday and is optimistic he'll be able to start a throwing program next week," Woo said. "He plans to play again this season, though that timetable is still TBD. 'Pain is going down, definetely getting there.'"
Before going down with his shoulder injury, Arenado was thriving defensively, but was having an uncharacteristic season offensively. He was slashing .235/.294/.366 with 10 home runs and 43 RBIs, but was playing Gold Glove-caliber defense on top of that. It's unclear at this point if the shoulder injury was what was causing the offensive woes.
Some took the IL stint as a roundabout way for the Cardinals to end his season after not getting traded. But, that doesn't appear to be the case right now.
The Cardinals have won two straight games now over the Miami Marlins and have a 63-64 record. Although the playoffs don't seem possible at this moment, the Cardinals could still finish above .500 which would be good in itself after all of the turmoil and trade deadline sell-off. Arenado would help with that.
More MLB: Oliver Marmol Responds To Cardinals-Yadier Molina Drama