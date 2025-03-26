Insider Reveals Why Cardinals 3-Time All-Star Might Have Painfully Slow Start To 2025
There's no telling how well the St. Louis Cardinals will perform this year after failing to alter the big-league roster much this offseason.
With last year's 83-79 record team returning for another season, with the exception of a few veterans who moved on during free agency, St. Louis needs all the help it can get to be competitive in 2025.
After a troubling spring training performance, a Cardinals fan favorite is hoping for a quick return to being one of the club's top pitchers. Unfortunately, there could be some delay.
"(Sonny) Gray admitted recently that he received a platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injection late last season for inflammation in the flexor tendon in his right forearm -- a development that delayed his offseason throwing program and could be the reason behind his reduced velocity thus far," MLB.com's John Denton reported Tuesday when outlining details about the Cardinals Opening Day game plan against Gray's former team, the Minnesota Twins on Thursday at Busch Stadium.
Gray posted a horrific 0-3 record with a 12.56 ERA, 17-to-6 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .359 batting average against and a 2.02 WHIP in 14 1/3 innings pitched for St. Louis this spring -- his worst preseason outing throughout his entire career.
The 35-year-old ace isn't getting any younger and some are worried that his latest spring training performance could indicate a disastrous downward spiral for Gray.
The three-time All-Star is signed through 2026 with the Cardinals and is owed roughly $60 million before St. Louis decides on his 2027 $30 million club option.
If Gray doesn't bounce back quickly after his calamitous spring training outing this year, the Cardinals' hopes of returning to the playoffs for the first time since 2022 this season don't look so bright.
