JJ Wetherholt Is Lone Bright Spot In Cardinals' Disastrous Season
The St. Louis Cardinals have floated around .500 for most of the season, but they're not a World Series contender because their team lacks talent.
The future seems to be a bit murky right now, as a lot of the youngsters at the big-league level haven't shown consistent abilities. However, the farm system seems quite talented.
FanSided's Chris Landers recently praised top prospect JJ Wetherholt as the Cardinals' biggest success story this season.
JJ Wetherholt is a star in the making for the Cardinals
"There haven't been a ton of success stories at the Major League level for St. Louis this year; the Cardinals were hoping for young guys like Masyn Winn, Jordan Walker, Victor Scott II, Nolan Gorman and Lars Nootbaar to take the next step, but just about all of them have either stagnated or regressed," Landers wrote. "John Mozeliak hoped that he'd be leaving Chaim Bloom a foundation upon which to build, but instead there's nothing but question marks.
"Thankfully, the situation is at least a little rosier on the farm, thanks to white-hot infield prospect JJ Wetherholt. The team's first-round pick (No. 7 overall) last summer, the West Virginia product has done nothing but lay waste to Minor League pitching since he entered pro ball. He's slashing .331/.423/.620 over his first 36 games at Triple-A, and he sure looks like a future 20/20 guy (at least) with the ability to play anywhere on the infield. If you're looking for reasons to feel optimistic about the start of the Bloom era, look no further."
Wetherholt isn't just one of the best prospects in the Cardinals' organization, but he's one of the best prospects in baseball, period.
He's been incredible all season. The youngster has played multiple positions for the Cardinals' Triple-A team. His ability to fit in at any spot across the infield will prove to be invaluable to the Cardinals, though he's likely the long-term second baseman in St. Louis.
Either way, he's been the best player in the Cardinals' organization all season. His production has been incredible, and he's only gotten better as the season has gone on.
