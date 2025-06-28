Jordan Walker Update: Expected Return Revealed For Cardinals OF
The St. Louis Cardinals recently lost outfielder Jordan Walker, as he was placed on the injured list with appendicitis.
The move certainly was a surprise as appendicitis, isn’t something that can be easily predicted. But, it sounds like Walker avoided the worst-case scenario and they got it early. MLB.com’s John Denton shared that Walker is expected to return to action as soon as Saturday in Triple-A.
"Cardinals RF Jordan Walker, who suffered an appendicitis on Tuesday, could return to action as soon as Saturday with Triple-A Memphis, manager Oliver Marmol said," Denton said. "Walker's condition was caught early and it was treated with antibiotics so that he could avoid surgery.
"Walker, 23, has missed time of late with left wrist inflammation and the appendicitis. He is eligible to come off the 10-day Injured List as early as Wednesday and the team thinks he could return to the Cardinals by that point."
So far this season, Walker has played in 55 games for the Cardinals at the big league level and has a .210/.267/.295 slash line to show for it with three homers, 23 RBIs, three stolen bases, four doubles, and one triple.
Those overall numbers don't sound great, but since May 14th, he has slashed .278/.304/.407 with one homer and 11 RBIs in 21 games when he has been healthy. He has shown some flashes this season, but has had some rough luck. Hopefully, this is his last big setback and he can build some consistency afterward.