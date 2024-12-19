Market For Nolan Arenado Could Expand After Failed Cardinals-Astros Blockbuster Trade
The St. Louis Cardinals must return to the drawing boards following superstar Nolan Arenado's decision to block a potential blockbuster trade to the Houston Astros.
Surprisingly, the Cardinals were willing to forfeit up to $20 million to move Arenado to the Astros. Still, the five-time Silver Slugger has elected to wait for Houston two-time World Series champion Alex Bregman to decide where he'll play in 2025.
An insider believes that Arenado's decision to block a trade to the Astros could help the potential Hall of Fame candidate find his landing spot.
"And the trade market is still percolating with activity," ESPN's Jeff Passan wrote Thursday. "St. Louis third baseman Nolan Arenado used his no-trade protection to block a deal to the Houston Astros, who were willing to pay $59 million of the remaining $64 million on his contract, according to sources. While the parties could revisit a trade for Arenado, his killing the deal could lead St. Louis to kick in more money as it attempts to move him -- and, in doing, so draw more teams' interest -- or could lead to Arenado staying with the Cardinals."
Arenado is determined to find a legitimate World Series contender to call his next home. Still, the eight-time All-Star's options seem limited to only the Boston Red Sox, Philadelphia Phillies, New York Mets, San Diego Padres, Los Angeles Angels and his childhood favorite team, the LA Dodgers.
Several other clubs, such as the Athletics, have teased the idea of trading for Arenado but it's likely the six-time Platinum Glove recipient won't make his decision until Bregman is signed.
