Mets High-Leverage Hurler Could Be Dealt; Cardinals Are Logical Landing Spot

St. Louis could use some more bullpen depth and one Mets hurler makes sense

Patrick McAvoy

May 29, 2024; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets relief pitcher Adam Ottavino (0) reacts after giving up a home run to Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith (16) in the eighth inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports / Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
The St. Louis Cardinals recently got some bad news.

St. Louis signed veteran reliever Keynan Middleton this past offseason with the hopes that he would help stabilize the bullpen. The Cardinals' bullpen has taken a major step forward this season, but Middleton hasn't appeared in a game and won't this season due to an injury.

The Cardinals currently are in contention for a National League Wild Card spot and adding more depth to the bullpen should be a priority around the trade deadline if they can continue to find ways to win games.

One team that could be nearing a firesale is the New York Mets. New York has struggled this season and has a handful of players who could be moved. One player who could be dealt is veteran reliever Adam Ottavino, according to the New York Post's Jon Heyman.

"GMs are said to be especially interested in what the Mets do, since they may have more tradeable players than anyone," Heyman said. "Pete Alonso, Luis Severino, Sean Manaea, J.D. Martinez, Harrison Bader, Jake Diekman, Adam Ottavino, Reed Garrett, and Sean-Reid Foley should have value, and if they pay deals down, so do Starling Marte and Jose Quintana."

Ottavino's numbers may not jump off the page this season, but he did have a 3.21 ERA in 66 appearances last season and a 2.06 ERA in 2022 in 66 outings. Maybe he just needs a change of scenery and St. Louis could make sense.

If the Cardinals can remain in contention for a playoff spot they will need more bullpen help Ottavino is a 14-year big league veteran with plenty of experience to offer. He may not be having the best season of his career, but he is worth taking a flier on.

